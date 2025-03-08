Left Menu

Bajwa Pressures AAP on Unfulfilled Promise to Punjab Women

Partap Singh Bajwa urges the AAP to honor its pre-election promise of providing a monthly Rs 1,000 grant to every woman in Punjab. The promise remains unfulfilled three years into AAP's governance. Bajwa appeals for the release of arrears coinciding with International Women's Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:21 IST
Partap Singh Bajwa, a senior leader of the Punjab Congress, called out the AAP government for not honoring its pledge of a financial grant to women. Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party vowed to provide Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab if it came to power.

Bajwa, who also serves as the Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, has criticized the current administration for its failure to deliver on this promise. He emphasized the need for the government to recognize women as the backbone of society and fulfill its commitment.

In a social media post on X, Bajwa demanded that the AAP fulfill its promise on International Women's Day by releasing the due arrears of the past three years to the women of Punjab, reiterating the importance of keeping political promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

