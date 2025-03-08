AIADMK Leaders Call for Women's Safety and Empowerment

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and actor-politician Vijay extended greetings and addressed critical concerns about women's safety on International Women's Day.

In a social media post, Palaniswami emphasized women's integral roles throughout life and highlighted the lack of safety under the DMK regime, promising improved security under AIADMK in future elections.

Similarly, Vijay appealed to women to prioritize their safety and vote for a change in governance in the 2026 elections, highlighting the ruling party's failure to ensure women's security.

(With inputs from agencies.)