Rising Concerns: CPI(M) Criticizes Modi's Governance on Women's Safety

The CPI(M) state conference in Kerala pointed to an uptick in crimes against women and children since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure began. Party Secretary M V Govindan cited central government data supporting these claims.

Govindan criticized the Modi government for lacking women safety initiatives and failing to allocate budgetary funds to address the issue. In contrast, he praised Kerala's proactive stance on women's safety and employment opportunities.

The four-day conference, culminating on International Women's Day, included 530 attendees and serves as a preliminary event before the CPI(M)'s 24th party congress in Tamil Nadu.

