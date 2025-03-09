Unity in Diversity: King Charles Champions Commonwealth Strength

In a message marking Commonwealth celebrations, Britain's King Charles articulated the significance of viewing national differences as strengths. Highlighting unity during diplomatic efforts involving the U.S. and Ukraine, the monarch underscored the role of collaboration among the 56-member nations of the Commonwealth.

King Charles, addressing the challenges of uncertain times, emphasized that diverse perspectives should be seen as opportunities for growth and learning rather than mere problems. The royal message was released in extracts by Buckingham Palace.

His speech resonates with the Commonwealth's enduring mission to unite people worldwide in friendship and mutual support, underscoring its relevance in today's global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)