New Era Beckons for Canada: Liberal Party Set to Choose Justin Trudeau's Successor Amid Trade Tensions

Canada's Liberal Party is set to announce the successor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this Sunday, amid looming trade tensions with the United States that threaten to impact the Canadian economy.

Favoring former central banker Mark Carney, the party is in the midst of a leadership race triggered by Trudeau's decision to step down as his approval ratings dipped. Carney, who has spearheaded polled support, boasts extensive central bank experience which he claims qualifies him to handle ongoing trade disputes with U.S. President Donald Trump.

With the party and the Conservatives statistically tied in polls, Carney's leadership could reinvigorate the Liberals amid market uncertainties and potential electoral challenges. The choice of successor will have significant implications for Canada's political and economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)