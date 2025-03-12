Tensions Flare: Soldier Injured in Cross-Border Firing in Rajouri

An Army personnel was injured on Wednesday during a cross-border firing incident along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to official reports. The soldier was stationed at a forward post in Kalsiyan, within the Nowshera sector, when a bullet struck him from across the border.

After sustaining injuries, the soldier received first aid and was quickly evacuated to the military hospital in Udhampur for specialized treatment. The circumstances surrounding the firing incident are currently under investigation, officials stated.

Reports also indicated an explosion followed by three rounds of gunfire along the zero line at approximately 6 am. Despite the blast, no immediate casualties have been reported, and the cause of the explosion is not yet determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)