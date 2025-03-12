Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP's 'Fake Hinduism' and Stands for Religious Unity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari for his remarks about Muslim MLAs and accused the party of promoting 'fake Hinduism'. Highlighting the importance of religious unity and diversity, she reiterated her commitment to democratic values and condemned attempts to divide people based on religion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:25 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday openly criticized Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's comments regarding Muslim MLAs. She accused the BJP of importing propagated 'fake Hinduism' while addressing religious minorities in the state.

Banerjee's sharp remarks came after Adhikari suggested that Muslim MLAs from the Trinamool Congress would be expelled from the state assembly if the BJP gained power. She strongly condemned the statement, emphasizing that such actions contradict genuine Hindu values.

Emphasizing unity, Banerjee called for respect towards all faiths and reiterated her commitment towards India's diverse religious fabric and democratic dialogue. She concluded by urging political discourse based on mutual respect, inviting the opposition for constructive dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

