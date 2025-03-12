Senator Warren Calls for Dr. Oz to Divest Financial Ties Ahead of Medicare Leadership Nomination

Senator Elizabeth Warren has urged Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to divest from financial interests in the healthcare sector that could pose conflicts of interest. Warren's letter asked for assurances of ethical conduct and a four-year lobbying ban following his tenure.

Dr. Oz's financial ties include stocks in healthcare companies such as UnitedHealth Group and drug manufacturers Abbvie and Eli Lilly. His advisory positions and investments in related medical sectors also raised concerns about impartiality if he assumes the role. Oz plans to divest many holdings within 90 days of confirmation.

Despite Warren's concerns, Republican control of the Senate makes it unlikely her opposition will impede Oz's nomination. Warren has previously succeeded in pressing candidates to address ethical issues, but the agency remains critical as it oversees essential programs like Medicare and Medicaid, affecting millions of Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)