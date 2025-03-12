Left Menu

Senator Warren Calls for Dr. Oz to Divest Financial Ties Ahead of Medicare Leadership Nomination

Senator Elizabeth Warren urges Dr. Mehmet Oz, nominee for head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to divest from financial interests tied to the healthcare industry. Warren highlights potential conflicts of interest and calls for a commitment to ethical conduct and a lobbying ban post-tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:34 IST
Senator Warren Calls for Dr. Oz to Divest Financial Ties Ahead of Medicare Leadership Nomination

Senator Elizabeth Warren has urged Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to divest from financial interests in the healthcare sector that could pose conflicts of interest. Warren's letter asked for assurances of ethical conduct and a four-year lobbying ban following his tenure.

Dr. Oz's financial ties include stocks in healthcare companies such as UnitedHealth Group and drug manufacturers Abbvie and Eli Lilly. His advisory positions and investments in related medical sectors also raised concerns about impartiality if he assumes the role. Oz plans to divest many holdings within 90 days of confirmation.

Despite Warren's concerns, Republican control of the Senate makes it unlikely her opposition will impede Oz's nomination. Warren has previously succeeded in pressing candidates to address ethical issues, but the agency remains critical as it oversees essential programs like Medicare and Medicaid, affecting millions of Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025