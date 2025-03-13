BJP Stages Walkout in West Bengal Assembly Over Controversial Remarks
On Thursday, BJP members exited the West Bengal Assembly after the Speaker denied a discussion on remarks by two TMC MLAs against opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. Despite BJP's motion for discussion, the request was rejected, prompting the protest walkout and demands for security measures for Adhikari.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, BJP members on Thursday orchestrated a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly, expressing their discontent after Speaker Biman Banerjee dismissed a request for a discussion. The discussion aimed to address alleged derogatory comments made by two TMC MLAs against Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition.
The protest erupted despite BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh's initiation of a calling attention motion regarding the issue. The Speaker's decision to disallow the debate left the BJP legislators with no alternative but to exit the assembly in a wave of dissatisfaction.
Outside the Assembly, Ghosh addressed the press, emphasizing the need for retraction of the comments by TMC's Humayun Kabir and Siddiqullah Chaudhury. He insisted that failure to do so should result in disciplinary action from the Speaker, as the BJP demanded protection for Adhikari.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- West Bengal
- Assembly
- walkout
- Suvendu Adhikari
- TMC
- MLAs
- Speaker
- Biman Banerjee
- protest
ALSO READ
Celebrating Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din: Controversy Over TMC's Commemoration Efforts
Unless Election Commission becomes impartial, there cannot be free and fair elections, claims WB CM Mamata Banerjee at TMC meeting.
Delhi BJP MLAs Demand Urgent Action on Water, Sewerage, and CCTV Issues
Bengal's Political Battle: TMC Aims for Victory in 2026
BJP MLAs Advocate for Renaming Delhi Constituencies