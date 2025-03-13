Left Menu

BJP Stages Walkout in West Bengal Assembly Over Controversial Remarks

On Thursday, BJP members exited the West Bengal Assembly after the Speaker denied a discussion on remarks by two TMC MLAs against opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari. Despite BJP's motion for discussion, the request was rejected, prompting the protest walkout and demands for security measures for Adhikari.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, BJP members on Thursday orchestrated a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly, expressing their discontent after Speaker Biman Banerjee dismissed a request for a discussion. The discussion aimed to address alleged derogatory comments made by two TMC MLAs against Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition.

The protest erupted despite BJP chief whip Shankar Ghosh's initiation of a calling attention motion regarding the issue. The Speaker's decision to disallow the debate left the BJP legislators with no alternative but to exit the assembly in a wave of dissatisfaction.

Outside the Assembly, Ghosh addressed the press, emphasizing the need for retraction of the comments by TMC's Humayun Kabir and Siddiqullah Chaudhury. He insisted that failure to do so should result in disciplinary action from the Speaker, as the BJP demanded protection for Adhikari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

