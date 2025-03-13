Akhilesh Yadav Challenges BJP's Economic and Social Policies

In a scathing critique of the ruling BJP, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav accused the party of weakening India both economically and socially. He claimed that the BJP's actions and rhetoric are fostering societal divisions and economic disparity.

Yadav specifically targeted the BJP's approach to economic management, asserting that the party has allowed foreign entities to dominate India's markets, undermining domestic business. He also mocked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent claims of economic success, labeling them exaggerated and baseless.

Furthermore, Yadav accused the BJP of spreading hatred, particularly against Muslim communities, and warned of impending divisions within the PDA (Backward, Dalits, and Minorities) communities. He expressed confidence that the Samajwadi Party would regain power in Uttar Pradesh by 2027.

