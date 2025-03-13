Left Menu

Youth Congress Protests Amid Legislative Turmoil

Youth Congress activists engaged in a confrontation with police during a protest against alleged crimes against women and the suspension of Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati. Led by Ranjit Patra, they demanded a House Committee on women's safety and criticized the BJP for violence against opposition members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 21:33 IST
Youth Congress Protests Amid Legislative Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Thursday, Youth Congress activists clashed with police while protesting alleged increases in crimes against women and the suspension of senior party MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati from the assembly.

The protest, spearheaded by Youth Congress leader Ranjit Patra, saw demonstrators marching from Bhubaneswar Club towards the chief minister's residence, where they were stopped by law enforcement, igniting a scuffle.

The Youth Congress criticized the BJP's handling of opposition members and demanded accountability for an attack within the House, questioning how public safety can be ensured if legislators aren't safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

