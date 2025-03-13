Youth Congress Protests Amid Legislative Turmoil

On Thursday, Youth Congress activists clashed with police while protesting alleged increases in crimes against women and the suspension of senior party MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati from the assembly.

The protest, spearheaded by Youth Congress leader Ranjit Patra, saw demonstrators marching from Bhubaneswar Club towards the chief minister's residence, where they were stopped by law enforcement, igniting a scuffle.

The Youth Congress criticized the BJP's handling of opposition members and demanded accountability for an attack within the House, questioning how public safety can be ensured if legislators aren't safe.

