Left Menu

Adhir Chowdhury Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Political Tactics

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as a hypocrite, accusing her of using religion for votes. In a series of remarks, he highlighted lawlessness under her rule and condemned her inaction during Hindu-Muslim political tensions, citing a controversial food order during Holi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 21:40 IST
Adhir Chowdhury Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Political Tactics
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has launched a sharp critique against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, labelling her a 'hypocrite' for allegedly leveraging religious sentiments to gain votes from both Hindu and Muslim communities. Chowdhury condemned her tactics as divisive politics.

In his pointed criticism, Chowdhury accused Banerjee of enjoying the ongoing verbal spat between the BJP and TMC leaders, particularly following Suvendu Adhikari's incendiary comments against Muslim MLAs. This, according to him, distracts from more pressing issues concerning the state's development.

Furthermore, Chowdhury charged Banerjee with fostering lawlessness, citing measures such as restricting non-vegetarian meals during Holi and proposing a police outpost in a university as tactics reminiscent of oppressive practices, aiming to suppress dissent and curry favor with different community groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025