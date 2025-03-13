Adhir Chowdhury Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Political Tactics

Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has launched a sharp critique against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, labelling her a 'hypocrite' for allegedly leveraging religious sentiments to gain votes from both Hindu and Muslim communities. Chowdhury condemned her tactics as divisive politics.

In his pointed criticism, Chowdhury accused Banerjee of enjoying the ongoing verbal spat between the BJP and TMC leaders, particularly following Suvendu Adhikari's incendiary comments against Muslim MLAs. This, according to him, distracts from more pressing issues concerning the state's development.

Furthermore, Chowdhury charged Banerjee with fostering lawlessness, citing measures such as restricting non-vegetarian meals during Holi and proposing a police outpost in a university as tactics reminiscent of oppressive practices, aiming to suppress dissent and curry favor with different community groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)