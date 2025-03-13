Adhir Chowdhury Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Political Tactics
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury criticized West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee as a hypocrite, accusing her of using religion for votes. In a series of remarks, he highlighted lawlessness under her rule and condemned her inaction during Hindu-Muslim political tensions, citing a controversial food order during Holi.
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has launched a sharp critique against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, labelling her a 'hypocrite' for allegedly leveraging religious sentiments to gain votes from both Hindu and Muslim communities. Chowdhury condemned her tactics as divisive politics.
In his pointed criticism, Chowdhury accused Banerjee of enjoying the ongoing verbal spat between the BJP and TMC leaders, particularly following Suvendu Adhikari's incendiary comments against Muslim MLAs. This, according to him, distracts from more pressing issues concerning the state's development.
Furthermore, Chowdhury charged Banerjee with fostering lawlessness, citing measures such as restricting non-vegetarian meals during Holi and proposing a police outpost in a university as tactics reminiscent of oppressive practices, aiming to suppress dissent and curry favor with different community groups.
