Congress Dominates Telangana Legislative Council Polls

The ruling Congress party saw the election of three candidates to the Telangana Legislative Council, alongside one candidate each from CPI and BRS, following the withdrawal of other nominations. This election filled five vacancies caused by the retirement of sitting MLCs.

In a significant political development, three candidates from the ruling Congress party and one each from its ally CPI and rival BRS have been declared elected to the Telangana Legislative Council. The announcement came on Thursday after other nominations were withdrawn, leaving these five without contest.

The successful Congress candidates include notable figures such as actor Vijayashanthi, Addanki Dayakar, and Kethavath Shankar Naik, along with Nellikanti Satyam of CPI, a coalition partner. Sravan Dasoju was the sole BRS candidate to secure a position during this election cycle.

This electoral process was initiated to fill five vacant council seats following the retirement of four members from the BRS and one from the AIMIM. The Congress demonstrated strategic coalition-building by allocating a seat to its ally CPI as part of their mutual understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

