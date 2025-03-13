YSRCP Delegation Appeals to Governor Over Naidu's Alleged Remarks

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has urged the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, to intervene following incendiary remarks reportedly made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The remarks allegedly discouraged aiding YSRCP supporters, likening such help to 'feeding milk to a snake'.

During a meeting held at the Raj Bhavan, YSRCP leaders expressed their concerns over the comments made by Naidu, which they deemed combative and undemocratic. The delegation described Naidu's statements as intolerant and disrespectful of democratic principles.

The YSRCP also claimed that the TDP-led government was targeting their workers and supporters through unlawful cases. They called on the Governor to act against these practices, which they believe contravene the Indian Constitution, urging a restoration of lawful governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)