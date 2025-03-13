Putin's Conditional Nod to US-Crafted Ceasefire Sparks Global Diplomacy
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed initial support for a US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine, aimed at fostering long-term peace. However, both Russia and Ukraine have raised concerns over potential misuse of the ceasefire. Diplomatic discussions, involving various global leaders, are underway.
In a significant diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated conditional support for a 30-day ceasefire proposal initiated by the United States in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Speaking at a press conference in Moscow, Putin underscored the importance of continuing discussions with American partners, including a potential dialogue with President Donald Trump.
The proposal has generated cautious optimism from Trump, who described signals from Moscow as promising, but emphasized the need to ensure Russian commitment. As attempts are made to broker peace, concerns loom over possible breaches of the truce, particularly whether Ukraine might rearm during the ceasefire.
Heightened diplomatic activities coincide with reports of Russian forces regaining control over a key area in the Kursk region. Meanwhile, Ukraine has voiced anxiety that Russia might exploit the ceasefire to regroup, emphasizing their intent for swift peace. The global community, including China, India, and Brazil, has shown interest in supporting the truce.
