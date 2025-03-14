Left Menu

Zelenskiy Challenges Putin Over Ceasefire Stance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claims Russian President Vladimir Putin is avoiding a direct rejection of a ceasefire proposal to U.S. President Donald Trump. Instead, Russia allegedly sets conditions to delay or prevent a ceasefire agreement. Zelenskiy made these statements during his evening address.

Zelenskiy Challenges Putin Over Ceasefire Stance
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of preparing to dismiss a ceasefire proposal indirectly, in order to avoid a direct confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

In his evening communication, Zelenskiy highlighted that Russia is allegedly setting tough conditions that could stall or potentially annul the ceasefire agreement.

The Ukrainian leader's bold statements come amid escalating tensions, as both nations grapple with the complexities of negotiation and geopolitical strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

