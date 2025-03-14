Left Menu

Portugal's Political Shake-Up: Snap Election Announced Amidst Controversy

Portugal faces its third early parliamentary election in just over three years following a failed confidence vote against the centre-right government. With accusations circling Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, the president has called for a new election, highlighting the need for a stable government amidst ongoing political turmoil.

Portugal is set to undergo its third early parliamentary election in just over three years, scheduled for May 18, following a decision by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. This follows the centre-right minority government's loss in a parliamentary confidence vote, prompting the president to dissolve parliament.

Prime Minister Luis Montenegro placed the confidence motion as questions arose regarding his family's data protection consultancy and its contracts. Although allegations are being examined, no investigation is currently active. The situation has intensified, sparking concerns that the controversy will dominate the upcoming campaign.

While Montenegro's Social Democratic Party continues to support him, opinion polls suggest his support may be waning. With economic growth relatively strong, the political landscape remains uncertain, potentially increasing voter abstention and further destabilizing the government.

