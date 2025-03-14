Left Menu

TASMAC Scam: Annamalai Targets Tamil Nadu Minister Amid ED Raids

BJP leader K Annamalai accused Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji of orchestrating the TASMAC scam worth over a thousand crores, demanding his resignation. Meanwhile, Balaji denied these claims, asserting transparency in TASMAC operations. AIADMK and the Enforcement Directorate escalated pressure on the DMK government over the alleged scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:40 IST
TASMAC Scam: Annamalai Targets Tamil Nadu Minister Amid ED Raids
Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing uproar surrounding the alleged TASMAC scam, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has launched a fierce attack against state minister V Senthil Balaji, accusing him of being the 'kingpin' behind the massive corruption scandal. Annamalai asserted that the fraud amounts to over a thousand crores, questioning Balaji's moral right to remain a minister.

Annamalai, relying on his sources, condemned Balaji's involvement in various scams and labelled him the 'liquor minister.' He recalled how Chief Minister MK Stalin reinstated Balaji immediately after his release from jail, igniting further controversy. The BJP leader compared the TASMAC scam to those in Delhi and Chhattisgarh, suggesting it surpasses them in magnitude.

In response, Balaji vehemently denied the allegations, arguing for the transparency of TASMAC operations and challenging the Enforcement Directorate's basis for corruption claims. Meanwhile, AIADMK members walked out of the assembly in protest, with their leader demanding the resignation of the DMK government amid intensified ED investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025