TASMAC Scam: Annamalai Targets Tamil Nadu Minister Amid ED Raids

Amid the ongoing uproar surrounding the alleged TASMAC scam, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has launched a fierce attack against state minister V Senthil Balaji, accusing him of being the 'kingpin' behind the massive corruption scandal. Annamalai asserted that the fraud amounts to over a thousand crores, questioning Balaji's moral right to remain a minister.

Annamalai, relying on his sources, condemned Balaji's involvement in various scams and labelled him the 'liquor minister.' He recalled how Chief Minister MK Stalin reinstated Balaji immediately after his release from jail, igniting further controversy. The BJP leader compared the TASMAC scam to those in Delhi and Chhattisgarh, suggesting it surpasses them in magnitude.

In response, Balaji vehemently denied the allegations, arguing for the transparency of TASMAC operations and challenging the Enforcement Directorate's basis for corruption claims. Meanwhile, AIADMK members walked out of the assembly in protest, with their leader demanding the resignation of the DMK government amid intensified ED investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)