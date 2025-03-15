Left Menu

Trump's Executive Order Targets Law Firm Over Security Clearances

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending security clearances for employees at the law firm Paul, Weiss, pending a review. The firm is linked to individuals involved in investigations into Trump. This marks Trump's third action against a major U.S. law firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 09:36 IST
Trump's Executive Order Targets Law Firm Over Security Clearances

In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Friday to suspend security clearances for employees at the prominent New York law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. This action comes pending a review of the national interest, according to the White House.

The order instructs federal agencies to terminate U.S. government contracts awarded to the law firm. Paul Weiss is associated with several high-profile Democrats and individuals linked to the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, despite the probe finding no collusion between Trump and Russia in the 2016 election.

This is the third instance of Trump targeting a major law firm, raising concerns among legal experts. Former firm partner Mark Pomerantz, previously involved in investigations against Trump, retired from Paul Weiss in 2012. The firm responded that similar orders have been temporarily blocked by federal courts on constitutional grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025