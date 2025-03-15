Trump's Executive Order Targets Law Firm Over Security Clearances
U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending security clearances for employees at the law firm Paul, Weiss, pending a review. The firm is linked to individuals involved in investigations into Trump. This marks Trump's third action against a major U.S. law firm.
In a significant move, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order on Friday to suspend security clearances for employees at the prominent New York law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. This action comes pending a review of the national interest, according to the White House.
The order instructs federal agencies to terminate U.S. government contracts awarded to the law firm. Paul Weiss is associated with several high-profile Democrats and individuals linked to the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, despite the probe finding no collusion between Trump and Russia in the 2016 election.
This is the third instance of Trump targeting a major law firm, raising concerns among legal experts. Former firm partner Mark Pomerantz, previously involved in investigations against Trump, retired from Paul Weiss in 2012. The firm responded that similar orders have been temporarily blocked by federal courts on constitutional grounds.
