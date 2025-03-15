Political Firestorm Erupts Over Alleged Drug Links in Kerala Colleges

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala leveled serious allegations against the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Saturday, claiming the student organization is at the heart of widespread drug distribution and consumption in Kerala's colleges and hostels. Chennithala also accused Kerala's Chief Minister Vijayan of 'encouraging' SFI's activities.

The accusations came after police seized two kilograms of ganja from a men's hostel at a Government Polytechnic College in Kalamassery, Kochi, leading to the arrest of two students. The CPI(M) strongly rejected the charges, arguing there is an agenda to dismantle SFI.

The incident has stirred a blame game among student leaders, with both Kerala Students Union (KSU) and SFI activists allegedly implicated. Chennithala lauded the police efforts and urged for rigorous statewide measures to end the drug menace, while CPI(M) leader P A Mohammed Riyas called for unity in tackling the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)