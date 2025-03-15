Left Menu

Mayawati Pushes for Caste Census on Kanshi Ram's Birth Anniversary

BSP chief Mayawati emphasized the need for a caste census on the birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram. Highlighting issues of caste, poverty, and unemployment, she urged the government to act swiftly. Tributes were paid to Kanshi Ram for his efforts in social change and political empowerment.

Updated: 15-03-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 14:05 IST
Mayawati Pushes for Caste Census on Kanshi Ram's Birth Anniversary
Mayawati
  • Country:
  • India

BSP chief Mayawati reiterated the significance of conducting a caste census during a statement on Kanshi Ram's 91st birth anniversary.

She criticized the government's complacency, stressing the need for swift action to address ongoing national issues like caste-related disputes, poverty, and unemployment.

Mayawati also paid homage to Kanshi Ram, celebrating his contributions to social and political change in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

