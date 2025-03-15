Mayawati Pushes for Caste Census on Kanshi Ram's Birth Anniversary

BSP chief Mayawati reiterated the significance of conducting a caste census during a statement on Kanshi Ram's 91st birth anniversary.

She criticized the government's complacency, stressing the need for swift action to address ongoing national issues like caste-related disputes, poverty, and unemployment.

Mayawati also paid homage to Kanshi Ram, celebrating his contributions to social and political change in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)