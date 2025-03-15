Left Menu

Controversy Over Karnataka's Quota for Muslim Contractors

The BJP has criticized Karnataka's decision to reserve four percent of government contracts for Muslims, calling it unconstitutional and part of Congress' appeasement politics. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Rahul Gandhi of influencing this decision amid concerns over its implications for national unity and potential legal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 15:32 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vociferously condemned the Karnataka government's move to reserve four percent of government contracts for Muslim contractors. The decision has been labeled unconstitutional by BJP leaders, who argue it forms part of a larger strategy by Congress to engage in appeasement politics.

Speaking at a press conference, BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged influence on the Karnataka government's decision. Prasad questioned Gandhi's frequent visits to Vietnam, suggesting it detracts from his responsibilities as a leader within his constituency.

The BJP claims such moves, including the new reservation policy, could weaken national unity. Prasad expressed confidence that the Karnataka government's decision would face legal challenges, citing constitutional provisions against religion-based reservations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

