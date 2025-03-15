Starmer Urges Global Leaders to Maintain Pressure on Putin
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on international leaders to sustain pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire in Ukraine. In a virtual meeting of a 'coalition of the willing', Starmer underscored the importance of military and financial support for Ukraine and potential peacekeeping efforts.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged world leaders to persist in applying pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine.
During a virtual meeting labeled as the 'coalition of the willing', Starmer emphasized that Putin will eventually have to 'come to the table'.
The discussion is set to explore ways to militarily and financially support Ukraine, while also evaluating global readiness for a potential future peacekeeping mission.
