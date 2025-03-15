Left Menu

Starmer Urges Global Leaders to Maintain Pressure on Putin

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on international leaders to sustain pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire in Ukraine. In a virtual meeting of a 'coalition of the willing', Starmer underscored the importance of military and financial support for Ukraine and potential peacekeeping efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:00 IST
Starmer Urges Global Leaders to Maintain Pressure on Putin
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged world leaders to persist in applying pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate a ceasefire in Ukraine.

During a virtual meeting labeled as the 'coalition of the willing', Starmer emphasized that Putin will eventually have to 'come to the table'.

The discussion is set to explore ways to militarily and financially support Ukraine, while also evaluating global readiness for a potential future peacekeeping mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025