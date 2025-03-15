Coalition of the Willing: Starmer Urges Unified Support for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on European leaders and allies to offer unwavering support to Ukraine amid ongoing tensions with Russia. During a virtual meeting, he emphasized the need for concrete commitments to pressure President Vladimir Putin into accepting a ceasefire.

Starmer opened discussions with a stark accusation against Putin, claiming the Russian leader is stalling peace negotiations. Stressing the urgency, Starmer urged allied nations to continue their support for Ukraine through logistical, financial, and military means, highlighting the necessity of preparing for a sustainable peace.

The meeting builds on recent diplomatic efforts, especially after U.S. President Donald Trump's unexpected peace initiative with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also participated, expressing optimism about ending the conflict and emphasizing the need for robust security agreements with allies.

