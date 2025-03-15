Former Congress MLA Alleges Political Conspiracy After Attack

In a dramatic turn of events in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur has accused a BJP legislator of supporting drug smugglers following an attack on him at his residence. The assault, carried out by four masked assailants on motorbikes, left Thakur and his bodyguard injured. Authorities have since launched an investigation into the incident.

Thakur, while recuperating in Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College, voiced strong accusations against local BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal, claiming his protection to the culprits. Jamwal, in retaliation, condemned the attack and threatened to call for a Bilaspur shutdown if arrests were not made promptly. Meanwhile, BJP leaders argue Thakur is exploiting the incident for political advantage.

A protest rally organized by the BJP showcased rising tensions in the region, further complicated by ongoing criminal activities rooted in drug and land mafias. Police Superintendent Sandeep Dhawal confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with several suspects already detained for questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)