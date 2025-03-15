Left Menu

Former Congress MLA Alleges Political Conspiracy After Attack

Former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur has accused a local BJP legislature of colluding with drug smugglers who attacked him at his residence. The attack, involving four unidentified assailants, resulted in Thakur and his bodyguard being injured. Thakur claims that political connections protect his assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:01 IST
Former Congress MLA Alleges Political Conspiracy After Attack
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur has accused a BJP legislator of supporting drug smugglers following an attack on him at his residence. The assault, carried out by four masked assailants on motorbikes, left Thakur and his bodyguard injured. Authorities have since launched an investigation into the incident.

Thakur, while recuperating in Shimla's Indira Gandhi Medical College, voiced strong accusations against local BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal, claiming his protection to the culprits. Jamwal, in retaliation, condemned the attack and threatened to call for a Bilaspur shutdown if arrests were not made promptly. Meanwhile, BJP leaders argue Thakur is exploiting the incident for political advantage.

A protest rally organized by the BJP showcased rising tensions in the region, further complicated by ongoing criminal activities rooted in drug and land mafias. Police Superintendent Sandeep Dhawal confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with several suspects already detained for questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025