Rajasthan CM Mourns Union Minister Bhupender Yadav's Father's Passing; Yadav Champions Circular Economy

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed condolences over the death of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav’s father. Yadav highlighted India's circular economy potential at a recent forum. He announced plans to host the World Circular Economy Forum in 2026, projecting massive economic growth from eco-friendly practices.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma offered his condolences on Saturday following the death of the father of Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Describing the loss as 'extremely sad' in a post on X, CM Sharma expressed his grief over the passing of Kadam Singh Yadav.

Sharma, in his message, wished that 'Lord Shri Ram give the virtuous soul a place in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family.' Union Minister Bhupender Yadav shared on X that his father's last journey would take place in Haryana, marking a poignant farewell at age 90.

In a different development, Yadav emphasized India's robust circular economy potential, predicting a $2 trillion market and millions of jobs by 2050. At the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum, he boasted the transformative potential of eco-friendly practices and India's intent to host a global forum in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

