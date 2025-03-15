Orban's Crusade: Hungary's Sway Between Western Influence and Sovereignty

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has intensified his rhetoric against foreign influence by targeting politicians and journalists receiving overseas funding. At a rally marking Hungary's national day, Orban pledged to dismantle the so-called 'shadow army' of NGOs and media funded by the US and EU.

Orban's remarks come as he faces significant challenges, including a stagnant economy and the rise of a formidable opposition party. The freeze on USAID funds by former US President Donald Trump has further emboldened Orban's stance against foreign-funded entities, leading to legislative moves to protect national sovereignty.

In a related development, the ruling Fidesz party has proposed constitutional changes concerning dual citizens deemed threats to national sovereignty. With tensions high ahead of an EU summit, Orban renewed his criticism of Brussels for its military support to Ukraine, defying calls for Ukraine's quick EU integration.

