Hamas' Ceasefire Dilemma: A Complex Hostage Exchange

Hamas requires Israel's adherence to a ceasefire agreement to release an American-Israeli hostage and four other bodies. Despite the ongoing truce, Israeli airstrikes continue in Gaza. Negotiations mediated by Egypt and Qatar aim to advance to the ceasefire's second phase amid complex hostage exchange terms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:03 IST
Hamas has declared that it will only release an American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four others if Israel adheres to their ceasefire agreement. The group described this as an "exceptional deal" to reestablish the truce.

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli airstrikes have killed eight individuals in the Gaza Strip, including journalist Mahmoud Islim. A senior Hamas official stated that discussions on the ceasefire's second phase should begin immediately after the hostages are released, lasting no longer than 50 days.

Aside from releasing hostages, Hamas demands Israel halt humanitarian aid restrictions and withdraw from the strategic Gaza-Egypt border corridor. Amid these demands, Egypt and Qatar continue to facilitate negotiations for a potential permanent truce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

