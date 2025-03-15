Left Menu

Minister's Life Threatened: Accused Apprehended Under NSA

A man from Rajasthan was arrested for allegedly threatening Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah with death and sending obscene messages. The police detained him in Sawai Madhopur and charged him under the National Security Act. Security around the minister has been increased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:25 IST
Minister's Life Threatened: Accused Apprehended Under NSA
Khandwa SP Manoj Kumar Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been apprehended for allegedly issuing death threats and obscene messages to Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah. The incident, originating from Rajasthan, resulted in the police invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused, revealed a police officer on Saturday.

Khandwa's Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Rai, stated that the threats were made on March 13, prompting police action. The accused was tracked to Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, from where he was taken into custody. Currently, further investigations are underway, and the minister's security has been tightened in response to the threat.

Minister Shah commented that anti-social elements resort to such actions when lawful protests fail. He expressed concern about the safety of his family, notably his wife, who was threatened by the accused. Shah urged the public not to take the law into their own hands and expressed confidence in administrative actions to bring justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025