Minister's Life Threatened: Accused Apprehended Under NSA

A man has been apprehended for allegedly issuing death threats and obscene messages to Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Vijay Shah. The incident, originating from Rajasthan, resulted in the police invoking the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused, revealed a police officer on Saturday.

Khandwa's Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Rai, stated that the threats were made on March 13, prompting police action. The accused was tracked to Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, from where he was taken into custody. Currently, further investigations are underway, and the minister's security has been tightened in response to the threat.

Minister Shah commented that anti-social elements resort to such actions when lawful protests fail. He expressed concern about the safety of his family, notably his wife, who was threatened by the accused. Shah urged the public not to take the law into their own hands and expressed confidence in administrative actions to bring justice.

