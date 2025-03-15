Zelenskiy's Call for Western Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a pressing appeal to Western allies, urging them to establish definitive security guarantees for Ukraine.

The leader emphasized the necessity of basing a troop contingent on Ukrainian territory during a virtual meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other European officials.

Zelenskiy framed the proposal as a crucial security assurance not only for Ukraine but also for the wider European region.

