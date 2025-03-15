Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Call for Western Security Guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Western allies to establish clear security guarantees for Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a stationed troop contingent. This request was made during a virtual call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other European leaders, highlighting the initiative as a security measure for Ukraine and Europe.

Updated: 15-03-2025 18:38 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has made a pressing appeal to Western allies, urging them to establish definitive security guarantees for Ukraine.

The leader emphasized the necessity of basing a troop contingent on Ukrainian territory during a virtual meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other European officials.

Zelenskiy framed the proposal as a crucial security assurance not only for Ukraine but also for the wider European region.

