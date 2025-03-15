Rahul Gandhi's Vietnam Visits Stir BJP Criticism

The BJP has raised questions about Rahul Gandhi's frequent visits to Vietnam, claiming he spends more time there than in his own constituency. They argue that as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gandhi should prioritize his responsibilities in India.

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Gandhi's prolonged stays in the Southeast Asian country, citing his absence during crucial domestic events. The BJP has long used Gandhi's foreign travels as a political strategy to question his commitment to Indian politics.

Meanwhile, the Congress party defends Gandhi's travel rights, accusing the BJP of politicizing personal matters. The debate continues, with the BJP demanding more transparency and raising concerns about national security related to his undisclosed trips.

(With inputs from agencies.)