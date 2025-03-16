US Launches Airstrikes in Yemen Amid Rising Tensions with Iranian-backed Houthis

In a significant escalation of military operations, President Donald Trump has ordered U.S. forces to conduct airstrikes on Yemen's capital, Sanaa. The strikes targeted the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels following their threats to American commercial and naval vessels in a vital maritime corridor.

The offensive comes amid new threats from the Houthis to resume attacks on Israeli vessels, intensifying the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Yemen. The strikes specifically hit areas near the Sanaa airport, causing substantial damage and civilian casualties, including nine deaths and several injuries, according to Houthi reports.

President Trump stated the offensive aims to protect U.S. assets and uphold navigational freedoms, warning Iran to cease its support for the Houthis. The airstrikes, marking the first under Trump's second administration, coincide with rising regional tensions, particularly involving Israeli maritime interests in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)