Trump Orders Strikes on Houthi Targets Amid Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump has initiated a series of airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled regions in Yemen, citing the need to protect international shipping lanes. The military action follows accusations against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels for attacks along vital maritime routes.

The Trump administration's forceful response included airstrikes on rebel bases and missile defenses, a move announced by the President on social media. Trump stressed that these actions aim to safeguard American maritime interests while warning Iran against its continued support for the Houthis.

Reports from the region highlight the civilian impact, with at least 18 casualties reported. Despite the US's aggressive stance, Houthi representatives vowed retaliation, questioning the legitimacy of the accusations. This development adds to the existing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, with significant implications for regional security and diplomacy.

