Kosovo's Political Crossroads: Kurti's Quest for Coalition Triumph

Kosovo's election governing body has released the official results of the recent legislative elections. Prime Minister Albin Kurti's Self-Determination Movement Party emerged as the winner with the highest number of seats, but it fell short of a ruling majority.

The election results revealed that Kurti's Vetevendosje! party secured 42.30% of the vote, translating to 48 seats out of the 120-seat parliament. Despite the victory, Kurti faces the daunting task of forming a government, as he has no allies within the other major parties like the PDK or the LDK.

With Kosovo's economic struggles and strained relations with Serbia, the path ahead for Kurti is fraught with challenges. If he fails to form a coalition government, the president may appoint another leader from a winning party, or the country could resort to an early election.

(With inputs from agencies.)