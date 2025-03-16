Left Menu

China Completes Second Submarine for Pakistan Navy, Strengthening Military Ties

China has completed a second submarine for Pakistan, reinforcing military cooperation between the two countries. The Hangor class submarine, launched in Wuhan, is an export version of China's 039A submarine. Pakistan contracted eight submarines, with the final ones to be built in Karachi, amid ongoing regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:47 IST
A Chinese shipyard has successfully completed the construction of a second submarine for the Pakistan navy, further solidifying military ties between the two nations.

State-run media in China reported the launch of the diesel-electric Hangor class submarine on Thursday, which took place at the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation's shipworks in Wuhan, situated along the Yangtze River.

Under a contract for eight submarines, Pakistan will see the final units constructed by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works. The Hangor, believed to be an export version of China's 039A submarine, features a crew capacity of 38 and is equipped for special forces and armed with torpedoes and anti-ship missiles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

