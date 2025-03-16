China Completes Second Submarine for Pakistan Navy, Strengthening Military Ties

A Chinese shipyard has successfully completed the construction of a second submarine for the Pakistan navy, further solidifying military ties between the two nations.

State-run media in China reported the launch of the diesel-electric Hangor class submarine on Thursday, which took place at the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation's shipworks in Wuhan, situated along the Yangtze River.

Under a contract for eight submarines, Pakistan will see the final units constructed by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works. The Hangor, believed to be an export version of China's 039A submarine, features a crew capacity of 38 and is equipped for special forces and armed with torpedoes and anti-ship missiles.

