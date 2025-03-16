Chinese Fighter Jet Crash Raises Questions on Military Transparency

A fighter jet from China crashed during a training flight, with the pilot successfully ejecting to safety, according to state media.

Reported by Xinhua News Agency, the accident occurred near a town on Hainan Island, a significant site for air force and naval operations. The cause remains under investigation, while details are scant.

China's military activities are shrouded in secrecy, even as the nation maintains the world's largest navy and army. Despite its sophisticated military, China hasn't been involved in a war for 35 years but is actively expanding its reach in technology and military influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)