Karnataka's Controversial Reservation Policy Sparks Debate

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has strongly defended the state's decision to introduce a 4% reservation for Muslims in public contracts. He addressed the criticism from the BJP, emphasizing that the Congress government is committed to considering all citizens equally.

Responding to recent remarks by state BJP president B Y Vijayendra, who accused the government of Muslim appeasement, Shivakumar urged the BJP to reflect inclusivity by appointing minorities to significant positions such as MLCs or ministers within the central government.

Shivakumar criticized Vijayendra's interpretation of state equality narratives, suggesting that the BJP should read Karnataka's anthem more thoroughly and act in accordance with its peace-promoting ideals. He affirmed the Congress's inclusive policies for minorities and backward classes.

