Modi Reflects on Ramanujan: The Interplay of Science and Spirituality

During an in-depth conversation with podcaster Lex Fridman, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the spiritual roots of renowned mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan's genius. Modi expressed admiration for Ramanujan, acknowledging the mathematician's view that spiritual discipline fostered his revolutionary ideas, illustrating a profound connection between science and spirituality.

Modi pointed to Ramanujan's belief that his mathematical insights were gifts from the Hindu goddess Namagiri. He stressed that discipline involves wholehearted immersion in work, contributing to transformative contributions to fields such as mathematical analysis and number theory by Ramanujan, whose legacy is celebrated annually on National Mathematics Day.

The Prime Minister expanded the discussion to the concept of knowledge versus information, urging individuals to seek diverse knowledge sources for generating fresh ideas. Modi also shared his transformative experiences in the Himalayas, where solitude and encounters with ascetics helped him delve into his inner strength and personal development.

