Navigating Uncertainty: Treasury Secretary's Insights on Potential Economic Challenges
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed concerns about a potential U.S. recession, emphasizing the lack of guarantees despite efforts to stabilize the economy. Speaking on NBC's 'Meet the Press,' Bessent ruled out a financial crisis and stressed the importance of moving away from excessive government spending while advocating for sound fiscal policies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 21:13 IST
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned there are "no guarantees" against a U.S. recession, while speaking on NBC's 'Meet the Press.' Despite the uncertain outlook, Bessent dismissed the likelihood of a financial crisis.
He cited last week's steep market downturn as partly fueled by President Donald Trump's shifting policies, including aggressive tariffs on key trading partners.
Bessent stressed the importance of durable policies to transition away from heavy government spending, promoting tax reforms and energy security as key to market stability. "We are not going to have a crisis," he assured.
