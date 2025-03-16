Left Menu

AAP's Promises: A Prosperous Punjab Under Bhagwant Mann's Leadership

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, affirmed that Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will complete his term amidst opposition claims of his removal. Despite challenges like drugs and corruption, Mann has initiated significant projects, including job creation, free electricity, and infrastructure investment.

Bhagwant Mann
In a decisive statement, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal assured that Bhagwant Mann will serve the full term as Punjab's Chief Minister, countering opposition assertions of his imminent removal. Kejriwal highlighted the major issues of drugs and corruption, affirming the party's continued commitment to tackling these challenges.

On the third anniversary of AAP's governance in Punjab, Kejriwal and Mann, along with party leaders, paid homage at significant religious sites, seeking blessings and strength to sustain their administrative mission. They echoed their dedication to serving the people rather than seeking power.

Mann emphasized the government's achievements, including significant investments, job creation, and progressive policies like free electricity. He detailed efforts to transform Punjab into a 'Rangla Punjab' and emphasized ongoing anti-corruption and drug war initiatives, promising continued dedication to public service and accountability.

