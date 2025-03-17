Escalating Strife: US-Houthi Face-Off in Yemen's Conflict Zone
The United States has vowed to continue strikes against Yemen's Houthis until they halt attacks on shipping, escalating tensions in the region. The Houthis, allied with Iran, have retaliated by targeting U.S. naval assets, marking a significant military engagement since President Trump took office.
The United States has intensified its military operations against Yemen's Houthi movement, with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stating that attacks will continue until the Houthis cease targeting shipping in critical waterways. The strikes, which have killed at least 31 people, represent the largest U.S. operation in the Middle East under President Trump.
The Houthis have labeled the U.S. assaults as 'war crimes,' threatening further retaliation by escalating their own military activities. Reports suggest the group attempted to strike the USS Harry S. Truman and other U.S. assets using drones and ballistic missiles, although U.S. officials have disputed these claims.
As tensions mount, Iran, a major Houthi ally, warned the U.S. against further provocations, while Russia called for an immediate halt to the hostilities and urged renewed political dialogue. The conflict continues to strain global shipping routes and has resulted in significant civilian casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
