Ajit Pawar's CM Potential Backed by NCP Leader Amid Expansive State Initiatives

In a notable endorsement, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Babasaheb Mohanrao Patil has expressed confidence in Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's potential to rise as the future Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Praising Pawar's administrative acumen and developmental vision, Patil's remarks stand as a personal assertion rather than an official party stance.

While lauding the current Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for his laudable governance, Patil reiterated his personal opinion that Ajit Pawar is well-prepared to take the mantle of Chief Minister post-elections. Alongside these remarks, the significant measures presented by Pawar in the state budget—including the Rs 36,000 crore allocation for women's schemes, the development of Vadhavan Port, financial advancements at Mumbai's airports, and infrastructure expansion—underscore his leadership capabilities.

Ajit Pawar, as the current Deputy CM, holds the Finance portfolio and recently delivered the state budget for 2025-26. Among the highlighted projects was the innovative Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahini Yojana scheme, which benefits millions of women economically. Moreover, strategic infrastructure projects like the Wadhwa port-connected third airport for Mumbai, valued at Rs 76,220 crore, and proposed bullet train links further illustrate Pawar's comprehensive development agenda.

Significant strides are being made under Pawar's budgetary vision, including enhancements to established airports and new developments, such as Shirdi's major airport confirmation and the advance of night landing capabilities. This detailed attention to infrastructure reaffirms the Deputy CM's commitment to vibrant economic growth, making him a substantial figure in Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)