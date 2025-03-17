Left Menu

Hope for Peace: Trump and Putin's Path to Ending the Ukraine Conflict

U.S. President Trump aims to discuss a ceasefire in Ukraine with Russian President Putin. Despite hurdles, discussions with leaders and officials attempt to end the conflict. Ukraine demands sovereignty and non-negotiable terms, while Russia seeks guarantees before negotiations proceed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 11:31 IST
Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to discuss ending the Ukraine conflict with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an upcoming call, following recent positive discussions between U.S. and Russian officials in Moscow. Trump expressed optimism about potential progress during his return flight from Florida to Washington, D.C.

The proposed 30-day ceasefire, accepted by Ukraine, remains central to the negotiation efforts, though challenges persist regarding the final agreement. Ukraine insists on maintaining its sovereignty and demands the return of seized territories, while Russia seeks assurances including NATO exclusion for Ukraine.

Global powers, such as the U.K. and France, emphasize necessary involvement of Ukraine in any peace talks. France and Britain indicated readiness to send peacekeeping forces if a ceasefire agreement is achieved. Discussions reveal differing views and conditions, but ultimately aim toward a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

