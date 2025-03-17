Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Tensions: BJP Leaders Detained Over TASMAC Controversy

BJP leaders in Tamil Nadu, including state president K Annamalai, were detained by police during a protest over alleged TASMAC irregularities. Annamalai accused the ruling DMK of diverting attention with budget dramas amid serious financial allegations by the Enforcement Directorate concerning state liquor operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-03-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:46 IST
Tamil Nadu Tensions: BJP Leaders Detained Over TASMAC Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

In Tamil Nadu, a significant showdown unfolded as police detained several BJP leaders, including state unit president K Annamalai and women's wing national chief Vanathi Srinivasan, ahead of a protest against the alleged financial irregularities in TASMAC. The protest was meant to spotlight an alleged Rs 1,000 crore irregularity in the state-run liquor retailer's operations, as pointed out by the Enforcement Directorate.

Annamalai strongly criticized the ruling DMK and its chief M K Stalin, accusing them of deploying tactics like changing the budget logo to divert public attention from the issue. He alleged the financial misdoings at TASMAC might amount to as high as Rs 40,000 crore. Despite being detained, Annamalai promised continued agitation to bring the irregularities to light.

The events have stirred political tensions, with Annamalai suggesting that senior BJP figures were under house arrest. The Enforcement Directorate claims major irregularities in TASMAC's operation, citing evidence of manipulation in tendering and unreported cash transactions. As investigations continue, political unrest in Tamil Nadu is expected to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025