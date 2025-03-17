Tamil Nadu Tensions: BJP Leaders Detained Over TASMAC Controversy

In Tamil Nadu, a significant showdown unfolded as police detained several BJP leaders, including state unit president K Annamalai and women's wing national chief Vanathi Srinivasan, ahead of a protest against the alleged financial irregularities in TASMAC. The protest was meant to spotlight an alleged Rs 1,000 crore irregularity in the state-run liquor retailer's operations, as pointed out by the Enforcement Directorate.

Annamalai strongly criticized the ruling DMK and its chief M K Stalin, accusing them of deploying tactics like changing the budget logo to divert public attention from the issue. He alleged the financial misdoings at TASMAC might amount to as high as Rs 40,000 crore. Despite being detained, Annamalai promised continued agitation to bring the irregularities to light.

The events have stirred political tensions, with Annamalai suggesting that senior BJP figures were under house arrest. The Enforcement Directorate claims major irregularities in TASMAC's operation, citing evidence of manipulation in tendering and unreported cash transactions. As investigations continue, political unrest in Tamil Nadu is expected to rise.

