Protests Spark Tensions Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024

In a heated protest at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi accused the central government of 'imposing dictatorship' by ignoring opposition objections to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. He criticized the government's efforts as an attempt to 'loot' Waqf lands for industrialist allies, claiming the actions undermine democratic values.

Alleging the central government's dismissal of opposition members, Pratapgarhi questioned the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) if its recommendations were ignored. He condemned the government's alleged manipulation of parliamentary procedures, particularly the suspension of 146 MPs during previous bill discussions.

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai emphasized the government's duty to consider protestors' grievances, while BJP MP Jagdambika Pal dismissed protests as politically motivated. Meanwhile, All India Muslim Personal Law Board's peaceful protest led by Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas sought administrative support, asserting the administration was blocking demonstrators, ignoring public concerns, and stifling voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)