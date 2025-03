Diplomatic Maneuvers: Carney's Historic European Debut

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made his diplomatic debut in Paris on Monday, meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. This visit marks Carney's first official foreign trip since taking office on March 14, amid tensions with the Trump administration.

Following his stop in Paris, Carney plans to visit London for discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III. The visit underscores Canada's ties with European countries that shaped its early identity, underscoring a different path from the United States.

Amidst escalating trade tensions and comments from President Trump about turning Canada into the 51st state, Carney's journey aims to fortify alliances and reaffirm Canada's Arctic sovereignty. An election call is anticipated upon his return.

