President Donald Trump announced plans to engage in a high-stakes dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, aiming to resolve the prolonged conflict in Ukraine. This conversation might mark a significant shift in U.S. foreign policy, reflecting Trump's complex relationship with Russia and strained ties with European allies.

After returning from Florida to Washington on Air Force One, Trump spoke about the negotiated issues at hand, including land and power plants, which he described as 'dividing up certain assets.' Despite Russia's failure to overthrow Ukraine three years ago, significant portions of Ukraine remain under Russian control.

Concurrently, Trump is pressing ahead with new tariff plans, denouncing previous administrations for their economic strategies. Declaring April 2 as a 'liberating day,' he outlined intentions to impose reciprocal tariffs on various goods, a move intended to regain economic leverage despite market uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)