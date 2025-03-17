Diplomatic Fallout: Belgium and Rwanda Expel Diplomats Amid Congo Tensions
Belgium and Rwanda have expelled each other's diplomats following accusations over their roles in the Congo conflict. Rwanda accuses Belgium of manipulation, while Belgium's foreign minister criticizes Rwanda's reaction. This diplomatic rift comes as African leaders work towards a ceasefire in eastern Congo.
In a significant diplomatic escalation, Belgium and Rwanda have mutually expelled each other's diplomats amidst mounting tensions over allegations linked to the ongoing conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.
The Rwandan government has accused Belgium of manipulating public opinion against it through false narratives. Consequently, Kigali has given Belgian diplomats 48 hours to exit the country, marking a severe diplomatic rupture.
Belgium's Foreign Affairs Minister, Maxime Prevot, described Rwanda's actions as disproportionate, labeling the expulsion of diplomats as a refusal to engage in dialogue. As tensions mount, regional leaders continue to push for peace in the strife-torn region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
