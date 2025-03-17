Carney's Diplomatic Debut: Strengthening Ties with Reliable Allies

In a strategic move to solidify international relationships, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney embarked on his maiden overseas journey, underscoring the need to fortify bonds with 'reliable allies.'

This diplomatic outreach was initiated during a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron, amid escalating trade tensions with the United States.

Carney's visit marks a pivotal moment for Canada as it navigates the complex global trade landscape under the shadow of U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.

