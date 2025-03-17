Left Menu

Macron Advocates for Fair Trade Over Tariffs During Carney's Visit

During a press conference, French President Emmanuel Macron, alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, emphasized the importance of fair trade adhering to international rules over the use of tariffs as tools for achieving economic prosperity.

Updated: 17-03-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 17:09 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday advocated for trade practices that adhere to international rules, arguing they are a more effective means of achieving prosperity than imposing tariffs.

Macron, speaking alongside Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, stated, "I think we both believe that fair trade that respects international rules is good for everyone's prosperity, and is certainly more effective than tariffs."

This marked Carney's inaugural overseas visit since becoming Prime Minister, with London as his next destination following his stop in Paris on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

