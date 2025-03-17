Macron Advocates for Fair Trade Over Tariffs During Carney's Visit

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday advocated for trade practices that adhere to international rules, arguing they are a more effective means of achieving prosperity than imposing tariffs.

Macron, speaking alongside Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, stated, "I think we both believe that fair trade that respects international rules is good for everyone's prosperity, and is certainly more effective than tariffs."

This marked Carney's inaugural overseas visit since becoming Prime Minister, with London as his next destination following his stop in Paris on Monday.

